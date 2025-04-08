Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 43,874 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,244,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in Veeva Systems by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its position in Veeva Systems by 635.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $214.71 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.25 and a 12 month high of $258.93. The company has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 53.01, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.12.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $178,019.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,701.60. The trade was a 8.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.52.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

