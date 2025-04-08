Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 44,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,811,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $407,000. World Investment Advisors raised its position in Biogen by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 6,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Biogen by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 2,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 732,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,995,000 after acquiring an additional 21,192 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 8,760 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $1,314,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,926.36. This trade represents a 43.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BIIB. StockNews.com lowered shares of Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Biogen from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Biogen from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.33.

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $119.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.06. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.40 and a twelve month high of $238.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 16.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Stories

