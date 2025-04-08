Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 163,650 EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 163,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,504,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in EQT by 32,157.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 6,753 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 162.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 48,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 29,949 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in EQT by 184.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in EQT by 241.7% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 93,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 65,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in EQT by 41.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 303,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,131,000 after purchasing an additional 89,139 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EQT shares. Stephens upgraded shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on EQT from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “reduce” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on EQT from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.11.

EQT Price Performance

NYSE:EQT opened at $47.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.77. The firm has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.02, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. EQT Co. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $56.66.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 4.37%. Research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. EQT’s payout ratio is 157.50%.

About EQT

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.