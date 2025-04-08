Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $7.84 Million in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 120,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,838,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 301.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 22.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 20,410 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 59,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.26.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

NYSE SYF opened at $44.82 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $39.67 and a 52-week high of $70.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.71 and a 200-day moving average of $60.66. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 15.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.71%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

