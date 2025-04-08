Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,763 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,992,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in F5 in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in F5 by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in F5 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in F5 by 783.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on F5 from $262.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of F5 from $246.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of F5 from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on F5 from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on F5 from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In related news, insider Lyra Amber Schramm sold 253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.26, for a total transaction of $75,206.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $59,452. This represents a 55.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.37, for a total value of $344,981.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,446,454.39. This represents a 0.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,232 shares of company stock valued at $5,310,131. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F5 Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $243.48 on Tuesday. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.01 and a 1-year high of $313.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $283.49 and a 200-day moving average of $256.96.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

