Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 165,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,743 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth $395,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 66.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 259.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.54.

Alaska Air Group Stock Down 1.6 %

ALK stock opened at $43.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.96. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.62 and a 52 week high of $78.08. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.37.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.52. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alaska Air Group

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $503,448.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,808.40. This represents a 16.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph A. Sprague sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $654,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,976. This trade represents a 49.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,725 shares of company stock valued at $11,217,263. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Stories

