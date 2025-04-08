Insider Selling: El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Director Sells 1,140 Shares of Stock

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) Director Samuel N. Borgese sold 1,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $12,551.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,952.50. This trade represents a 5.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

El Pollo Loco Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LOCO opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $276.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $14.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.98.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $114.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.19 million. As a group, analysts forecast that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in El Pollo Loco in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 91.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 235.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

