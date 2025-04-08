Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TME. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,464,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,738,000 after buying an additional 127,561 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,478,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,013,000 after acquiring an additional 211,873 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 502,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TME opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $15.77. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.17.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

TME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

