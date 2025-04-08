Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) Stock Price Down 4.8% – Should You Sell?

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (CVE:CRE – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. 119,434 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 168,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Critical Elements Lithium from C$2.65 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday, January 17th.
Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, platinum group, and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 244.99 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.
