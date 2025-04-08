Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Baird R W

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Baird R W from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Diodes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Diodes from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Diodes from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diodes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Get Diodes alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Diodes

Diodes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $36.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.89. Diodes has a twelve month low of $32.93 and a twelve month high of $86.74.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.27). Diodes had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 3.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Diodes will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $46,513.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,461. The trade was a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Gary Yu sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $162,516.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 79,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,466,219.88. This represents a 3.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,680 shares of company stock worth $262,267 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at $72,037,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,933,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Diodes by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,238,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,053,000 after acquiring an additional 168,545 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Diodes by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,907,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,636,000 after acquiring an additional 163,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Diodes by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 353,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,806,000 after purchasing an additional 126,853 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diodes

(Get Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.