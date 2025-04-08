Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Shares Down 3% – Time to Sell?

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.73. 17,976 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 10,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

Suzuki Motor Trading Down 3.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.92.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

