Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Cut to Hold at Baird R W

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Baird R W from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SBUX. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.12.

Starbucks Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $80.00 on Monday. Starbucks has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $117.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 11,312 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel now owns 4,240 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

