Wüstenrot & Württembergische (ETR:WUW) Trading Down 1.9% – Time to Sell?

Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG (ETR:WUW – Get Free Report) fell 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €13.00 ($14.13) and last traded at €13.24 ($14.39). 97,356 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €13.50 ($14.67).

Wüstenrot & Württembergische Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is €12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €12.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Wüstenrot & Württembergische Company Profile

Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in Germany. It operates through Housing, Life and Health Insurance, Property/Casualty Insurance, and All Other segments. The Housing segment offers home loan and savings and banking products primarily for retail customers, such as home loan and savings contracts, advance and bridging financing loans, and mortgage loans.

