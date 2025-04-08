Rocky Mountain Liquor (CVE:RUM) Stock Price Up 15% – What’s Next?

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc. (CVE:RUM – Get Free Report) rose 15% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 359,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 770% from the average session volume of 41,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Rocky Mountain Liquor Stock Up 15.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.50 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.11.

About Rocky Mountain Liquor

(Get Free Report)

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc, through its subsidiary, Andersons Liquor Inc, owns and operates liquor stores in Canada. Its stores sell beer, wine, spirit, and ready to drink liquor products, as well as ancillary items, such as juice, ice, soft drinks, and giftware. Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Liquor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Liquor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.