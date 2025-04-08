2,888 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Acquired by Titleist Asset Management LLC

Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,888 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Caitlin John LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 174.7% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 335.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total transaction of $620,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 139,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,249.20. This represents a 5.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 1,488 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $159,409.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,752.64. This represents a 15.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 411,001 shares of company stock worth $39,362,831. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE ANET opened at $68.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $133.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.18.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANET has been the topic of several research reports. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $102.50 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

