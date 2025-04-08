Titleist Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IR. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IR opened at $67.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.40. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.64 and a twelve month high of $106.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.88%.

IR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.09.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

