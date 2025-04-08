Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 50 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,932,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $303.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $356.95 and a 200-day moving average of $359.83. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $285.24 and a 1 year high of $386.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.43.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

