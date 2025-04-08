Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Grows Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 146,063 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DVN. Williams Trading set a $50.00 price objective on Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.67.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $27.14 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.50.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 22.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

