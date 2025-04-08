Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 1,927 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $912,375,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,718,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,088.8% in the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,569,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,268 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 38.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,644,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $132,405,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CL opened at $89.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $85.32 and a 52 week high of $109.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.04. The company has a market cap of $72.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 477.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.09%.

CL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.06.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

