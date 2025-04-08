Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth approximately $834,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 587,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $416,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 2.0 %

SPG opened at $143.18 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.11 and a 52 week high of $190.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.23. The firm has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.45.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.70. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 41.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 115.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SPG. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank set a $186.00 price target on Simon Property Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.33.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

