Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VTV stock opened at $155.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.52. The stock has a market cap of $247.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Value ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.