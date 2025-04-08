Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock Position Lowered by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,042.4% during the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $3,182,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,230,626,000 after acquiring an additional 133,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $488.62 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $442.69 and a fifty-two week high of $959.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $622.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $682.34. The firm has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.21.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 80.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.97%.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total value of $4,913,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,242,209.70. The trade was a 30.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Citigroup began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $851.58.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

