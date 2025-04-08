OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $303,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU)

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,365 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 22,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 226,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:BSJU opened at $24.78 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $26.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day moving average of $25.93.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.1359 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSJU was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.