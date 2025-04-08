OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New $289,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 49.3% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 71,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $248,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

SPHD stock opened at $45.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.72. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $42.03 and a 1 year high of $51.89.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.1391 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

