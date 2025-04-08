Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $14.71 Million Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,117 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Chewy were worth $14,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Chewy by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Chewy by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Chewy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in shares of Chewy by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $31.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.28. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $40.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 3.51%. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Chewy news, CFO David Reeder sold 307,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $11,527,273.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546,257 shares in the company, valued at $20,473,712.36. This trade represents a 36.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 8,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $285,209.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,901.60. The trade was a 12.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 837,538 shares of company stock worth $31,310,938 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHWY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Chewy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Argus upgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Chewy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.68.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

