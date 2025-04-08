American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,119,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 60,971 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in American International Group were worth $81,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of American International Group by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 274,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,965,000 after purchasing an additional 147,235 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in American International Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 70,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in American International Group by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,260,000. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:AIG opened at $77.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.41. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.00 and a 12-month high of $88.07. The firm has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.35, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.63.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -76.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John G. Rice bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American International Group to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.12.

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

