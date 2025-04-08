Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 75,711 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,711 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $103,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3,821.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,892,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,655,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716,244 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6,270.1% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,679,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605,968 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 33,356.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 238,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,845,000 after acquiring an additional 238,163 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 603,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,881,000 after acquiring an additional 152,260 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,667,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $286.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $331.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.56. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $273.60 and a fifty-two week high of $350.23.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.