Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 75,621 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,850,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,621 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $89,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

VTIP stock opened at $49.73 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.00. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.71 and a fifty-two week high of $50.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.0978 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

