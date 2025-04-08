Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $98.02 Million Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,416,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 552,971 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Celanese were worth $98,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in Celanese by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Celanese by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Celanese by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Celanese by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on CE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp upgraded Celanese from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Celanese from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.72.

Shares of CE stock opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $36.75 and a 12-month high of $169.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.74 and a 200-day moving average of $80.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.91, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.08.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.20. Celanese had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Celanese’s payout ratio is -0.86%.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

