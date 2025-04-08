Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 24,137 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 992,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,137 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $105,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,238,000 after purchasing an additional 27,792 shares in the last quarter. Valued Retirements Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $930,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP stock opened at $109.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.56. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.67 and a 1-year high of $111.51. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

