Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,091,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,301 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $87,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $75,324,000. GEN Financial Management INC. purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,587,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,426.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 264,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,189,000 after buying an additional 247,545 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,927,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,179,000 after buying an additional 163,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after buying an additional 144,041 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIGI opened at $75.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $73.15 and a twelve month high of $89.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.63 and a 200 day moving average of $83.56.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.5232 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

