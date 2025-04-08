Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $110.44 Million Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 368,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,703 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $110,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 87 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $316.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $354.00 price objective (down from $361.00) on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Public Storage from $342.00 to $329.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $333.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.73.

Public Storage Stock Performance

PSA stock opened at $275.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $299.61 and a 200-day moving average of $316.88. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $256.31 and a 12-month high of $369.99.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.89%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

