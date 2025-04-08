Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $93.42 Million Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,015,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,687 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Rollins were worth $93,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 173,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after purchasing an additional 61,475 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Rollins by 22.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,280,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,323,000 after purchasing an additional 420,399 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Rollins by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 265,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after buying an additional 153,437 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rollins during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter worth about $1,054,000. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 3,224 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $171,194.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,866.20. The trade was a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $99,469.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,937.94. This trade represents a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,338 shares of company stock valued at $945,882 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Rollins from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Rollins from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

Rollins Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $50.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.72 and a 12 month high of $56.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.70.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 13.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.75%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

