Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 27,400 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 445,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,400 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $44,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $119,520,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DT Midstream by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,452,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,948,000 after acquiring an additional 386,670 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,553,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,363,000 after purchasing an additional 359,017 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 411,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,926,000 after purchasing an additional 232,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $21,475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

DTM stock opened at $88.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.01 and a 12-month high of $114.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.77.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This is a boost from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.11%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.92 per share, for a total transaction of $86,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,718.76. The trade was a 2.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,170 shares of company stock worth $103,357. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on DTM shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on DT Midstream from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on DT Midstream from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.08.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

