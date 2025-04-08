Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Shares Up 13.6% – Should You Buy?

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 13.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 57.60 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 54.80 ($0.70). 9,372,030 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 334% from the average session volume of 2,161,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.24 ($0.61).

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Ceres Power from GBX 650 ($8.27) to GBX 340 ($4.33) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

The company has a market cap of £106.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 90.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 156.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

In other news, insider Stuart Paynter bought 7,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.77) per share, for a total transaction of £9,939.89 ($12,652.61). Corporate insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

