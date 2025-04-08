Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) Major Shareholder Buys $34,980.00 in Stock

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.49 per share, for a total transaction of $34,980.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,412,728 shares in the company, valued at $59,688,612.72. The trade was a 0.06 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Realty Invest Transcontinental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 31st, Realty Invest Transcontinental acquired 1,700 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.48 per share, with a total value of $29,716.00.

On Monday, March 24th, Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 2,000 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00.

On Friday, March 21st, Realty Invest Transcontinental acquired 480 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.48 per share, for a total transaction of $8,390.40.

On Wednesday, March 12th, Realty Invest Transcontinental bought 3,500 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.65 per share, with a total value of $61,775.00.

On Monday, March 10th, Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 1,500 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.62 per share, for a total transaction of $26,430.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Realty Invest Transcontinental acquired 21,678 shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $390,204.00.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Stock Performance

NYSE TCI opened at $28.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.29. Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $36.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.47 million, a PE ratio of 77.11 and a beta of 0.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors ( NYSE:TCI ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.79 million during the quarter. Transcontinental Realty Investors had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 6.55%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 261.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 1,073.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 182.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 71,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

