Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Trading Up 13.6% – Here’s What Happened

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 13.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 57.60 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 54.80 ($0.70). 9,372,030 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 334% from the average session volume of 2,161,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.24 ($0.61).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Ceres Power from GBX 650 ($8.27) to GBX 340 ($4.33) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Get Ceres Power alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ceres Power

Ceres Power Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm has a market capitalization of £106.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 6.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 90.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 156.90.

In related news, insider Stuart Paynter purchased 7,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.77) per share, for a total transaction of £9,939.89 ($12,652.61). 40.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ceres Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.