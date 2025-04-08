Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Trading Up 13.6% – Here’s What Happened

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 13.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 57.60 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 54.80 ($0.70). 9,372,030 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 334% from the average session volume of 2,161,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.24 ($0.61).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Ceres Power from GBX 650 ($8.27) to GBX 340 ($4.33) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Ceres Power
Ceres Power Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Stuart Paynter purchased 7,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.77) per share, for a total transaction of £9,939.89 ($12,652.61). 40.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Ceres Power Company Profile
Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel
cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ceres Power
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Options Activity Points to More Volatility for Palantir Stock
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- NVIDIA Stock: Oversold, Undervalued — How Low Can It Go?
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- MicroStrategy Sees Insider Buy-Sell Action in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.