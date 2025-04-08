Wedbush Securities Inc. Makes New $836,000 Investment in Defiance Connective Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Defiance Connective Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 17,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SIXG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Defiance Connective Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Defiance Connective Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Defiance Connective Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Defiance Connective Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Defiance Connective Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000.
Defiance Connective Technologies ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSEARCA:SIXG opened at $37.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $466.86 million, a P/E ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.46. Defiance Connective Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $35.48 and a 52 week high of $51.44.
About Defiance Connective Technologies ETF
The Defiance Connective Technologies ETF (SIXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Connective Technologies index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed companies involved in the rollout of connective technologies. Investments consist of 50 companies, selected and weighted based on market capitalization.
