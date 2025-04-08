Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 22,099 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,542,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,099 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $139,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,546,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,804,000 after purchasing an additional 30,257 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 156,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,169,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,135,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $91.36 on Tuesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.88 and a fifty-two week high of $95.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.78 and its 200-day moving average is $91.83.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

