Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 62.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,031 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $38,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,143,000 after purchasing an additional 22,080 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in WESCO International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 403,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,966,000 after buying an additional 10,016 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in WESCO International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 256,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,504,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 195,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,419,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 167.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 192,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,777,000 after acquiring an additional 120,289 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WCC opened at $136.88 on Tuesday. WESCO International, Inc. has a one year low of $125.21 and a one year high of $216.17. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.20.

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.07). WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 3.29%. Analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 13.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.4538 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from WESCO International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WCC shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $245.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Stephens raised their price target on WESCO International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on WESCO International from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WESCO International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.43.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

