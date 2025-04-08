Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 20,752 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,752 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $32,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth $268,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,467,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 205.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 81,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,527,000 after buying an additional 54,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $180.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.42. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $169.00 and a 52 week high of $250.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.04). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 55.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PKG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $253.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.00.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

