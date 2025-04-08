Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $43,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Xylem by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE:XYL opened at $103.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $146.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on XYL

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.