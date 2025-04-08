Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,605,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 377,658 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in KT were worth $40,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KT. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KT during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of KT by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in KT by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in KT by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in KT by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. 18.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on KT. UBS Group started coverage on KT in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

KT Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE KT opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.54. KT Co. has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $18.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

About KT

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

