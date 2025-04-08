SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,860 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLYV. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $69.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $66.79 and a one year high of $96.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.73.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.3599 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

