Prudential PLC Sells 13,536 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 59.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,536 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AOS. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on A. O. Smith from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.86.

Insider Transactions at A. O. Smith

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,026 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $67,356.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,562.85. The trade was a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Samuel Karge sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $27,507.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,749 shares in the company, valued at $180,471.85. This represents a 13.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Stock Down 2.0 %

A. O. Smith stock opened at $60.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.16. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $59.73 and a 1-year high of $92.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.05). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 13.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.47%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

