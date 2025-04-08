Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,067 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Citigroup began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.94.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $97.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 50.36%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

