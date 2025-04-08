Prudential PLC Increases Stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 70.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in MakeMyTrip by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in MakeMyTrip by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on MMYT shares. StockNews.com cut MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of MakeMyTrip from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

MakeMyTrip Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MMYT opened at $91.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.48, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.00. MakeMyTrip Limited has a twelve month low of $60.55 and a twelve month high of $123.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.81 and a 200 day moving average of $104.96.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 25.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MakeMyTrip Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

