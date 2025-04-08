The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,951 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $992,204,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,526,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $569,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,118,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,946,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,934 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,332,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 16,803,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $894,169,000 after buying an additional 622,736 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 2.3 %
TD opened at $55.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $51.25 and a 1-year high of $64.91.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on TD. Bank of America raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
