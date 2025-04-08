Prudential PLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Prudential PLC grew its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in DoorDash by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 85,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,413,000 after acquiring an additional 24,466 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 18,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DoorDash by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,558,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,198,000 after purchasing an additional 86,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Stock Performance

DASH stock opened at $166.30 on Tuesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.32 and a 52 week high of $215.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.26. The company has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a PE ratio of 615.93 and a beta of 1.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DASH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on DoorDash from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DoorDash from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.32, for a total transaction of $8,416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,744.32. This represents a 75.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 12,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,459,303.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 122,135 shares in the company, valued at $24,848,365.75. The trade was a 9.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,523 shares of company stock worth $47,227,120 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

