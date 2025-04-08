Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Position Increased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 170.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 394.6% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Targa Resources news, Director Waters S. Iv Davis sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.26, for a total value of $429,809.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,899 shares in the company, valued at $568,957.74. This represents a 43.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer R. Kneale sold 29,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total transaction of $5,750,856.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 227,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,731,100.98. This represents a 11.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,914 shares of company stock valued at $22,613,288. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TRGP opened at $164.57 on Tuesday. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $110.09 and a one year high of $218.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.46). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $202.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Targa Resources from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Targa Resources from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Stories

